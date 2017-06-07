The Imperfect Writer
You’ll be a better writer when you stop trying to be a perfect one…
Become a better writer and generate more revenue with your words.
Become a hippopotamus! Or a better writer, you decide.
The words you write run your business. Whether you create newsletters, posts/articles, or sales copy for pages just like this, we want to help you write better, write more often, and generate revenue from your words.
Do you want to increase your business revenue by learning how to write better newsletters, articles, or sales copy on pages just like this? We have a proven system that can help.
Tired of feeling like your writing is flabby and unkempt? Want to feel like an alien abducted you and implanted a successful writer within your brain? Do you hate banana runts, too?
We Will...
HELP YOU FEEL MORE CONFIDENT IN YOUR WRITING
Gaining confidence in your writing doesn’t happen out of thin air. We’ll give you specific exercises and the same writing formulas the pros use to help you feel empowered every time you write.
HELP YOUR WRITING STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD
We want your writing to be 100% unique to you. When someone reads what you’ve written, it should be memorable and recognize your style and voice. We’ll help you find YOUR voice so that writing will come more naturally.
HELP YOU MAKE MORE MONEY WITH YOUR WORDS
Let’s be honest: You can’t pay your mortgage with great grammar and good intentions. Your product or service needs to sell, so we’ll help you write in a way that does just that.
This Course Will Help You...
MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE A KICKASS WRITER
Don’t you want to say HELL YES every time you hit publish on an article or send on a sales email? Wouldn’t it be nice to know the words you write will generate sales?
INCREASE CONFIDENCE IN YOUR WRITING TODAY
Confident writing doesn’t happen just because you dream about it. You need the right formulas used by people who make great money from their writing.
GET AN IMMEDIATE RETURN ON YOUR INVESTMENT
We’re very confident in the materials we’re teaching in this course. We’re so confident, we’re happy to return your money back if you follow our advice and it doesn’t help you right away.
Avada Kedavra!
YES, THAT’S A HARRY POTTER SPELL
We figured you might be looking to become a better writer AND want to know how to instantly kill your nemesis.
HAVE YOU SHOWERED YET TODAY?
If not, you probably should. Also, did you know that taking hot showers has only been around for about 100 years? Yep, insane.
SHOULDN’T WE BE SELLING YOU ON THIS COURSE?
Probably? Maybe? Coursem Purchaseth Meow! Did our spell work??
Start Loving Your Writing
Do you find yourself writing a newsletter, article, or sales page, and immediately questioning it? Or finally hitting publish and thinking you have to start all over?
The Imperfect Writer course has your back! Through seven actionable modules, we guarantee you’ll be happier with your writing and you’ll have processes in place to write more efficiently and effectively.
See Results This Weekend
Not in a week. Not in a month.
We’ve created a straightforward curriculum that can remove self-doubt and teach you to write better content and sales copy this weekend.
The Imperfect Writer is a seven-module course you can go through quickly, applying actionable next steps to your writing. This weekend, you could stare at yet another blank page…OR you could learn the tools behind viral blog posts and high-converting sales pages.
You Smell Like Cinnamon
We’re sorry no one has told you yet. It’s not a bad thing… It could be worse, right? You could smell like dog poop. Or garlic. Or dog poop with garlic in it.
But you smell awesome to us! Oh also, did you want to write better sales emails, newsletters, and copy for your website? We have this course called The Imperfect Writer and it can help you do that! The course can’t fix the cinnamon smell (not that you need to fix it!).
“I'm a writer and playwright who has for the last 15+ years spent the majority of time writing for government and academic institutions. The "ignore the old rules" section really spoke to me. Until I completed that exercise, I wasn't really aware of how much of my writing was "corporate-speak", as opposed to writing that reflected ME, and my voice. Thanks for the opportunity to help me find myself again in my writing!”
“Immediately after going through The Imperfect Writer course I had a 1000+ word blog post written, a sales email drafted, and I know exactly where I need to improve (success stories and testimonials). I now have a much healthier approach to writing overall and don’t feel like I need to be a perfect writer.”
“The formulas in Module Two were game-changing! I've been writing blogs, tech reviews, and for business for years. I never really was conscious of using formulas outside of reviews when it came to writing articles. The course content was great and helpful for all experience levels.”
“I loved the ease of the course, the length of the videos (not too long, but done well enough to keep my attention), and Jason and Chantel made learning fun. The course videos touched on all the things I needed to do, from writing more just to "let myself out" a bit more to editing it down into a formula. ”
“I wouldn't change a thing about this course - it was awesome! I am already a self-published author but The Imperfect Writer course material was refreshing and helpful for writers no matter where they are on their journey. Thank you for making this course!”
THIS SELF-PACED COURSE IS FOR YOU IF…
- You’re willing to spend a few hours to make a drastic, immediate, and lasting improvements in your writing.
- You aren’t afraid to forget everything you know about what it means to be a writer.
- You want your sales emails and sales copy to do a better job of putting money in your bank account.
- You want to improve your writing skills and have processes you can use time and time again.
THIS SELF-PACED COURSE IS FOR YOU IF…
- You’ve struggled writing sales emails or sales page before and want to stop struggling.
- You’ve hit publish on articles or blog posts and felt embarrassed to share them.
- You’re just starting your writing journey and have no clue where to even begin and you feel completely overwhelmed.
- You’re willing to do the work it takes to improve and see results.
THESE ARE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW…
- A wombat has a reverse-facing pouch because it digs a lot and doesn’t want to get dirt in its pouch.
- Abby Wambach once scored 27 goals over three games in a girls' youth soccer league, prompting her transfer to the boys' division.
- The estate where Downton Abbey was filmed can be rented for weddings or graduation parties.
- Taking The Imperfect Writer course will be like getting a degree in Revenue-Generating Writing.
THIS COURSE ISN’T FOR YOU IF…
- You think there’s one thing that will make you a better writer (aka you’re looking for a silver bullet).
- You aren’t willing to let go of bad habits and learn from others.
- Your name is J.K. Rowling (this course isn’t about book-writing).
THIS COURSE ISN’T FOR YOU IF…
- You want to copy and paste someone else’s results. Spoiler alert: That doesn’t exist.
- You’ve tried everything and nothing works for you. Spoiler alert: You haven’t tried everything.
- You are working on the next Lord of the Rings. This is a business writing course.
WHY YOUR WRITING ISN’T SERVING YOU…
- Because you play it too safely. Safe = boring.
- Because no one effectively teaches you how to run your online business, let alone how to write words that help make you money.
- Because you don’t have the right pen. Duh. We have a few suggestions.
These Course Modules Will Make You A Better, More Imperfect, Writer
Embrace Your Weird
Identify the things that are already true about your writing/communication style, and stop trying to hide them for the sake of sounding “professional.”
Formulas For The Win
If you’re overwhelmed by an intimidating blank page, we have a few tried-and-true formulas that will make writing feel less like a Herculean task and more like filling in the blanks. We’re talking Malcolm Gladwell’s favorite formulas, people.
Ignore Old Rules
Relieve yourself of all the antiquated rules of grammar, sentence structure, and “proper” writing. Instead, feel empowered by the new reality of writing online in the 21st century.
Self-Edit Like A Pro
Not everyone needs or wants an editor for everything they write. We’ll share a few simple best practices from an editor and a writer about how to edit your own work.
Write Copy That Sells
You can write sales copy and not have to feel guilty about selling. Sales copy should always be focused on how you’ll help your potential customer.
Bonus Module: Let’s Talk SEO
SEO is confusing as hell, but stick to a few basics and you’ll do just fine. We’ll help you build a foundation and focus on what’s actually important.
Bonus Module: Tools Of The Trade
We break down the available writing tools and apps and help you pick the ones that are right for you and your writing goals.
These Seven Modules Will Help Make You More Money
Embrace Your Weird
Face the facts: You’re weird. And that’s awesome! We’ll show you how to embrace what sets you and your writing apart from everyone else.
Formulas For The Win
No more wondering how to get started with your next sales email or sales page. We have three formulas you can follow right away and start seeing immediate results from.
Ignore Old Rules
Rules are for people who play it safe and are allergic to success. There are no rules in writing and there certainly are no rules in online business.
Self-Edit Like A Pro
You don’t have to understand grammar, tense, prose, and other fancy writing things. But you do have to learn how to self-edit so your writing reads well and resonates with your reader.
Write Copy That Sells
You need to pay your bills! It’s time your writing served you and your business better. No doubt about it, you will be better at writing sales copy.
Bonus Module: Let’s Talk SEO
Want more traffic from Google? Yes, you do. You’ll learn how to create a foundation for SEO and then how to completely forget about it and focus on writing useful/helpful content.
Bonus Module: Tools Of The Trade
You don’t need 14 different writing apps. We’ll break down the right app or tool that will help you be a more effective and efficient writer.
Seven Bats, Ahh Ahh! (Sesame Street, anyone?)
Embrace Your Weird
Flabbitrox. Hercharminal. Tramullus. Are those made up words or names of new drugs you might see in commercials on TV?
Formulas For The Win
A + B = C. There. Now you know the secret to the universe and how to communicate with all other living beings in our galaxy. You’re welcome.
Ignore Old Rules
Rules are fools who drool and use spools. Don’t be nerd who follows the herd and is embarrassed by their words. Follow our advice as we entice you like mice.
Self-Edit Like A Pro
Their once was a man named Tony. They’re once was a man named Tony. There once was a man named Tony. Which one is correct? (Answer in the next module description.)
Write Copy That Sells
Answer to the Tony question: None of the above! His name was Roger!! Hahahaha. We can’t believe you fell for that.
Bonus Module: Let’s Talk SEO
We’re going to tell you everything we know about Spatula Enlargement Orthodontics. It’s a very very niche industry that’s really booming right now. Warren Buffett is putting a lot of his money in SEO, and we think you should, too.
Bonus Module: Tools Of The Trade
We’ll show you pictures of bands from your childhood and you can tell us if you think they’re tools. Like Limp Bizkit. Are they tools? Find out!
Meet the Creators
Your Course Instructors
These Are Two Beings
INSTRUCTOR: JASON ZOOK
Jason has written over 3,000,000 words since 2014 and has proudly thrown away 90% of them. In that time Jason went from embarrassed writer, to publishing articles for Inc Magazine and Entrepreneur. Jason also self-published his first book and generated over $100,000 from it (and his imperfect words).
Jason makes 98% of his revenue from his writing and wants you to learn everything he knows.
INSTRUCTOR: JASON ZOOK
Let’s not beat around the bush: Jason has made over $1,500,000 from the words he’s written in the past four years. 98% of his income is generated by his email list where he confidently writes a weekly newsletter and sales emails to his subscribers.
Jason is best known for his crazy ideas (IWearYourShirt, BuyMyLastName, SponsorMyBook, BuyOurFuture, etc), but it’s the words he writes that actually bring in the revenue.
Jason will teach you everything he’s learned and how to avoid all the mistakes he’s made.
ALIEN: ZASON JOOK
Born in the land before time (the movie). Zason was once a triceratops, lost and in search of his family. However, one day a beam of light came down from the sky and zapped him! Before he know it, or could yell to his triceratops family, he was transported to the year 2005.
Zason went on to create the popular social network Zasebook. You’ve probably never heard of it because it requires an IQ over 300 to be invited.
INSTRUCTOR: CHANTEL HAMILTON
For over 15 years Chantel has helping authors, entrepreneurs, and writers of all shapes and sizes to be better, braver writers. As an editor, she’s worked with hundreds of clients on books, articles, newsletters, and speeches, and as a ghostwriter, she’s helped create some of the internet’s favorite blogs, books, and magazine articles about creativity and entrepreneurship.
INSTRUCTOR: CHANTEL HAMILTON
There’s a pretty decent chance that Chantel wrote that viral blog post or magazine article you love so much, but she can’t confirm nor deny that because that’s the deal with ghostwriting. When she’s not writing for some of the internet’s smartest and most driven entrepreneurs, she’s editing for them, making sure their expertise and passion comes across in everything they write for (and sell to) their audiences.
And no, she doesn’t write Jason’s stuff. (She knows you’re wondering.) But she does help make him sound even better on pages like this!
PERSON: LADYPANTS V
When her great, great, great grandmother Ladypants (the first) ruled the small island of Phoebe, Ladypants V didn’t know the great pressure that her name would carry.
Looked up to by millions of amoeba, Ladypants V keeps the truest secrets of life and how to make a perfect stack of gluten-filled pancakes. It’s a well-known fact that pancakes originated on the island of Phoebe some millennia ago. Ladypants V spends all her days keeping the secret safe from outsiders.
Invest In Your Writing Now
Course Pre-Sale Ends June 16
Put Your Money Here!
The Imperfect Writer course is currently in a pre-sale and after each purchase the price bumps by $1. The course will be released later this year for $160.
The Imperfect Writer course is currently in a pre-sale. After June 16 it won’t be for sale again until later this year. Also, the price bumps up $1 after every purchase, so don’t wait a minute longer to buy!
You can give us money to learn stuff! If someone else gives us money first, your price will go up by $1. It’s a bumpsale pre-sale and it ends June 16. Maybe the world ends June 16 in a few thousand years? That’d be a crazy coincidence.
Frequent Asked Questions
IS THIS COURSE FOR BOOK AUTHORS?
Nope. While the principles in The Imperfect Writer course can help book authors, the course is focused on writing blog posts, newsletters, articles, and other content marketing that can help you generate revenue for your business.
HOW DO YOU GUARANTEE I’LL BECOME A BETTER WRITER?
We have been writing and working with writers for long enough to have confidence in their experience. The formulas and lessons we teach are proven and repeatable.
DO I GET LIFETIME ACCESS TO THE COURSE?
You sure do! For as long as we can keep the Internet up and running, you’ll be able to enjoy The Imperfect Writer course and its materials.
IS THE COURSE TEXT? VIDEOS? MOBILE FRIENDLY?
The seven course modules contain short videos, in-depth written lessons, and everything can be downloaded for offline viewing or consumed on your favorite mobile device. The course also comes with a full digital book version!
WILL THE COURSE CONTENT BE UPDATED IN THE FUTURE?
It sure will! And you’ll never pay for the additional content, exercises, or examples we add in the future.
WHY IS THE PRE-SALE PRICE BUMPING BY $1?
This is a fun way to launch and sell something! Jason created this “bumpsale” style of pricing and enjoys using it whenever he can.
You Have Questions, We Have Answers
HOW MUCH MONEY WILL THIS COURSE MAKE ME?
While we don’t know your exact business or revenue numbers, we are extremely confident in the materials we’re teaching. We guarantee if you apply the lessons in The Imperfect Writer you’ll easily make 10X your investment in this course.
WHY DOES THE PRE-SALE END JUNE 16?
Because people need urgency to purchase things. Remember that last 50% OFF sale you took advantage for those jeans your butt looks so great in? Yeah, that was pricing urgency that helped get your butt in that denim.
WILL I GET COURSE UPDATES FOR FREE IN THE FUTURE?
Yes, you will! We’ll be updating and adding more resources to the course in the future. You’ll never pay for new materials and you’ll have lifetime access to the course content.
HOW DO YOU KNOW I’LL BE A MORE CONFIDENT WRITER?
We’re applying methods, formulas, and tactics that have worked for us and writers we know/work with. This isn’t fluff or magic. It’s proven experience that we’re bestowing upon you within a self-paced online course.
CAN I REALLY TAKE THE COURSE IN ONE WEEKEND?
You sure can. You could probably finish the entire course this evening if you turned off Facebook, hid your phone, and only went through the course content.
Questions You Are Thinking Right Now
WHAT IS THIS?
What is what, we can’t see what you’re looking at?
NO, WHAT IS THIS WEBSITE?
What website, we can’t see your computer screen? You have to hit the share your screen button. Yeah, that one. Now just hit share entire screen. Crap, we can’t hear you now. Hang up and call us back.
IMPERFECT WRITER COURSE?
Is that a question? It’s a course we’re selling. Seven modules. Make more money with your writing. Yadda yadda. Wasn’t that made clear in the Harry Potter spell above?
WHICH LACROIX FLAVOR IS BEST?
Not Coconut! That one is the worst. We’re big on Tangerine right now. It’s really having a moment. Pamplemousse is great, too. Lime and lemon are meh. Have you seen those skinny cans? They scare us. They’re different.
WHAT IS THE ULTIMATE ANSWER TO LIFE?
42.